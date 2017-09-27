15 Seconds | Oferle – Ghost Of You

One of my favorite new artists are in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight. First featured about a year ago, Ofele from Ft. Wayne, Indiana are back with a really cool new song.
Check out their new video for Ghost Of You and TELL US what you think!
Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:
Know somebody we should feature on 15 Seconds of Fame?
Let us know!
Email: matthew@mix1041.com
Tweet: @matthewreid @mix1041 #15Seconds
Call: 617-931-1234 Weeknights between 7 and midnight
About 15 Seconds Of Fame:
They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!