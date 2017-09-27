Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 9/27

6:45a

Joanna and Chip Gaines are ending their massively popular HGTV show Fixer Upper, needing quote, “time to breathe.” What does HGTV stand for?

The New England Patriots are apologizing for selling fans cups of tap water for $4.50 at concession stands on Sunday, after they ran out of bottled water. What year did the Patriots win their first Superbowl? 1901 or 2001?

The Russian division of Burger King is trying to get the movie It removed from theaters. They think Pennywise the Clown looks like Ronald McDonald, so it’s all just a big McDonald’s commercial. Which came first: Burger King or McDonald’s?

George Clooney wrote a poem to express his feelings about the whole NFL protest. Ocean’s Eight, an upcoming spin-off of Clooney’s original Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, will feature this actress who starred alongside Clooney in the 2013 film Gravity.

For the sixth year in a row, Sofia Vergara from Modern Family tops the annual Forbes list of ‘Highest-Paid TV Actresses,’ making $41.5 million over the past year. Who does she play on Modern Family?

7:45a

MTV announced that the first guests on its Total Request Live reboot will be Ed Sheeran and Migos. It will be hosted by DC Young Fly (whoever that is). Who hosted the original TRL?

42 years ago today the theme of Jaws by John Williams peaked at #32 on the pop singles chart. Finish this iconic line from the film. – “You’re gonna need a bigger ____.”

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat faces new indecent assault charges according to a Waltham newspaper. What is the name of the Duke Boys Uncle on the show?

Former stripper and rapper Cardi B just knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her single “Bodak Yellow.” Taylor even sent flowers to congratulate her. What Taylor song held the top spot?

Adam Levine and Behati’s daughter had the unicorn balloon birthday party of your dreams. What co-judge on The Voice has a sister making headlines as a pop star?

8:45a

Avril Lavigne is 33 today. What band does her ex-husband Chad Kroeger sing lead vocals?

Lance Bass of ‘N SYNC says he was jealous of a lot of Backstreet Boys songs, which is interesting since many songs from both groups were actually written by the same people. Which of these songs is an ‘N SYNC song? “Larger than Life” or “It’s Gonna be Me?”

Tim Allen still thinks the cancellation of Last Man Standing had something to do with the character being conservative. What character does Tim voice in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story franchise?

Jimmy Kimmel’s new healthcare campaign may actually be pulling his show up in the ratings. Kimmel has a long running feud on the show with what actor, who he pretends to bump at the end of his show every night.

In the film, Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal Lecter prefers classical music over other music genres. A new study by NYU, however, suggests that psychopaths actually prefer rap. Which of these Katy Perry songs has a rap feature? “Roar” or “Dark Horse?”

Can they beat Kennedy?!