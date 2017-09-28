Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 9/28

Naomi Watts is 49 today. She just recently split with her longtime partner of 11 years, name him.

There was a 16-year anniversary celebration for “Josie and the Pussycats” earlier this week & the director revealed Beyonce originally auditioned however she was too shy. Name 2 of the 3 original pussycats.

Sofia Vergara gave Stephen Colbert a pair of her underwear but it was to promote her new subscription service EBY which delivers women’s underwear with 10% of sales going towards loans for female entrepreneurs. Which is not one of Sofia’s endorsements?

Pepsi, Head & Shoulders, Revlon

Rumor has it Justin Timberlake is finalizing plans to perform at this year’s Superbowl halftime show. He performed back in 2004, the year of the infamous Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction. True or false, the Patriots won that Superbowl that year?

There’s a new list of the “12 TV Characters Who Ended Up with the Wrong Person” including Rachel & Ross from Friends & Robin & Ted from which comedy?

Khloe Kardashian is being added to the list of allegedly pregnant Kardashian sisters. She is supposedly carrying Tristan Thompson’s baby. Name her ex-husband who was also an NBA player.

Beyoncé just gave Lady Gaga some of her clothing brand’s clothes to help her through the pain she’s experiencing. Name the lead single from Beyoncé’s last album “Lemonade” that was also the name of her world tour.

Actress Hilary Duff is 30 today. She plays Kelsey Peters on which TV Land comedy series?

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 will reportedly be about a bunch of kids who take a trip to which featured planet from the first movie?

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away yesterday at the age of 91. His show on E!, The Girls Next Door, featured himself & his 3 girlfriends, Kendra, Holly & who else?

26 years ago Chris Farley & Chris Rock joined the “Saturday Night Live” cast. Farley & Rock plus Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and David Spade were known as the _________ Boys of SNL?

J Lo & Marc Anthony have teamed up to launch We Are One Voice, a group which will raise money for the victims of recent natural disasters. True or false, Anthony has not remarried since his divorce from J Lo?

Tonight is the premiere of Will & Grace after 11 years off the air. What is the name of Jack’s parrot?

Meghan Trainor is executive producing and writing original music for an upcoming girl group drama at ABC called Broken Record. Which singer, who went to school here in Boston, did Meghan make out with on stage at the 2015 American Music Awards?

Pitbull just lent his personal jet to rescue chemo patients from Puerto Rico in the wake of the hurricane. What is the area code he always references in his songs as Mr. ________.