Revisiting ‘The Girls Next Door’ Theme Song

By: Eric Donnelly

If you haven’t heard the news, Hugh Hefner passed away today at the age of 91.

While he was a controversial figure, Hefner definitely made himself an icon. He even had a reality show called The Girls Next Door which was on E! from 2005-2010.

The show followed the lives of Hef and his 3-main girlfriends Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson around the mansion and all the fun parties that happen. Who remembers the theme song?!





The theme is a remix that offers a fresh take on the classic song “Come On-A My House” by Rosemary Clooney.



