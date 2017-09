It’s been 25 years of Hanson & it’s time to celebrate! We’re hosting a very special “Throwback Mix Lounge” with Hanson & this morning we talked with Zac, the youngest member of the brotherly trio about everything from his early start at just 6 years old to their new music, their sold out House of Blues show, his favorite beer & more!

