Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 9/29

6:45a

Will & Grace used the lame “it was all a dream” trick to explain away the old series finale they ignored. What is the name of Will’s other best friend on the show besides Grace, portrayed by Sean Hayes?

Julie Andrews is 82 today. She’s celebrating by recording a new song, “A Spoonful of Sugar Helps a Wide Variety of Medications Go Down.” Who starred as Julie Andrew’s granddaughter in Disney’s The Princess Diaries, who is surprised to learn she’s a real life princess?

33 years ago today “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince hit #1 on the chart. Finish this lyric from the hook of “ Let’s Go Crazy.”

Nicki Minaj is denying that she stabbed another girl with a fork at a sleepover when she was 11. Which of these artists has Nicki NOT worked with?

Halsey is 23 years old today. Name the smash hit single she had with The Chainsmokers that was the biggest hit of 2016.

7:45a

Pitbull has been using his private jet to bring supplies to Puerto Rico and fly people back to the mainland for medical treatment. Pitbull’s playing TD Garden on October 12th with Enrique Iglesias. Which of these songs is a Pitbull song? “Timber (feat. Kesha)” or “Fancy (feat. Charli XCX).”

Julia Louis- Dreyfus says she was diagnosed with breast cancer last week. She didn’t say what stage it’s in . . . but she did say, quote, “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.” Name the HBO show she has starred in since 2012.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese are teaming up gain for a Teddy Roosevelt biopic. Name 1 of the pairs previous films.

In a new interview Sarah Jessica Parker revealed she doesn’t just have 1 favorite memory from her Sex & the City days but shooting in the streets of NYC takes the cake. How many Sex & the City movies were made?

Tom Cruise wants everybody to know that his butt was not fake in the movie Valkyrie. Quote, “I do my own mooning.” What 2005 science fiction film does he star in with Dakota Fanning about an alien invasion after an electromagnetic pulse of lightning strikes the earth?

8:45a

Submitted By Sandra from Acton: The Disney Channel is doing a remake of the 1993 Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Which Sex and the City actress played a witch in the original film?

Amber Heard was spotted making out with some shirtless dude in Australia after breaking up with Elon Musk. What actor did she recently divorce from?

Which Adam Sandler film is the character “Shooter McGavin” from?

Popstar Lorde did a cover of “In The Air Tonight” on a British radio show. Who is the original singer of the song “In The Air Tonight”?

Flatliners is out in theaters tonight. It features Ellen Page who plays a medical student trying to glimpse the afterlife. Name an actor or actress who starred as one of the 5 medical students conducting the experiments in the original film.

Can they beat Kennedy?!