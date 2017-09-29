Kelly Clarkson Reveals ‘Meaning of Life’ Tracklist

'Meaning of Life' drops October 27.
Photo: Vincent Peters

By Hayden Wright

Kelly Clarkson’s forthcoming Meaning of Life album is her first with Atlantic Records. Fans have already heard “Love So Soft” and “Move You” from the record, which is set for release on October 27. Today, Clarkson’s team has unveiled a full tracklist for the album.

Kelly released her first seven studio albums via RCA Records, after winning season 1 of American Idol. In this new era, she’s drawing from diverse influences like Earth, Wind and Fire, Mariah Carey and Michelle Obama’s 2016 DNC convention speech.

Check out the full Meaning of Life tracklist below.

  1. A Minute (Intro)
  2. Love So Soft
  3. Heat
  4. Meaning of Life
  5. Move You
  6. Whole Lotta Woman
  7. Medicine
  8. Cruel
  9. Didn’t I
  10. Would You Call That Love
  11. I Don’t Think About You
  12. Slow Dance
  13. Don’t You Pretend
  14. Go High

