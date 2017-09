In light of the upcoming Patriots vs. Panthers game, Karson will attending a “Celebration of Life” party for his beloved Mom-Mom at one of her favorite bars.

We had her on the show back in 2012 before and after the AFC Patriots Vs. Ravens Championship, so listen above to hear some of the fun audio he’s planning on playing this weekend.

