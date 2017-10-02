Is “Rip Off The Page” Taylor Swift’s Next ‘Reputation’ Single?

Credit: Taylor Swift 'Reputation' Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

Are you ready for it?

Fans everywhere think that Taylor Swift is up to her sly tricks again! There is a new UPS commercial — who she partnered with for the release of her new album, Reputation — with an interesting instrumental in the background.

People are thinking that the music could be from one of Taylor’s new songs! Check it out below:


One Twitter user Boy Swifte (@songwriterr4) re-worked the music and believe it says “Rip Off The Page,” which could be the name of the new track?

No one knows, but it definitely is something Tay Tay would do.

