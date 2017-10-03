WAIT A MINUTE…The Pussycat Dolls Might Be Reuniting!

By: Eric Donnelly

Whatcha think about that?!

Don’t freak out but OMG THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS MIGHT BE REUNITING! The Sun reports that “plans are in motion for the US girl band to perform a series of shows next year, almost a decade after they split.”





RELATED: The Pussycat Dolls Reunited For One Day

The girl-group had a bunch of smash hits like “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu” and of course “Jai Ho” from the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack.

“They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again.The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made.”

Hopefully they can put aside whatever differences give us a spectacle of a show. PLEASE!



