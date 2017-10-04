Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 10/4

6:45a

TRL officially returned to MTV this week. What does TRL stand for?

Mark Cuban is apparently considering a potential presidential run. He owns which type of professional sports team?

Alicia Silverstone is 41 today. Was Clueless released in 1990 or 1995?

Jen from Framingham: Kim Cattrall is denying that her “diva demands” suddenly put an end to Sex and the City 3 saying she never wanted to do it, and she’s mad at Sarah Jessica Parker for letting her take the heat. In Sex and the City 2, did the women travel to Mumbai or Abu Dhabi?

George Foreman just challenged Steve Seagal to a fight. He tweeted, “I challenge you one-on-one, I use boxing, you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas.” No word back from Seagal yet. True or false: Over 100 million George Foreman Grills have been sold since its inception.

7:45a

O.J. Simpson’s first meal on the outside was McDonald’s. McDonald’s has many characters they’ve created such as Ronald, The Hamburglar, and Grimace. Name the character who played the Mayor of McDonaldland.

Erin from Natick: Liam Payne is now the third member of One Direction to top the pop charts with his single “Strip That Down.” Which member was first to hit #1?

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish celebrated their baby boy with a Lion King-themed baby shower. In the Lion King, what is the name of Simba’s uncle who takes over the pride after Mufasa’s death?

Sam Smith has a new boyfriend, and it’s Brandon Flynn from the show 13 Reasons Why. Which popstar co-produces the show?

Dakota Johnson is 28 today. Who does she play in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise?

8:45a

Jared Leto will play Hugh Hefner in a movie. The director Brett Ratner picked Leto because he thought Leto could “understand” Hugh. What character did Leto play in Suicide Squad?

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week in a row, further paving the way for female rap artists. Before Cardi’s rap career blew up, she was on the reality show Love & Hip Hop. Was Love & Hip Hop on VH1 or MTV?

Susan Surandon is 71 today. True or false: She dated David Bowie.

Erica from Burlington: Yesterday, aka “Mean Girls Day” (Oct. 3rd), the cast of Mean Girls came together to start a GoFundMe page for the victims of the Las Vegas attack. In the movie Cady panics and says “grool” to her crush Aaron Samuels. What two words combined make “grool?”

It looks like there’s a Sonic The Hedgehog movie in the works. Name Sonic’s main nemesis in the original video game.

Can they beat Kennedy?