Katy Perry And Intern Paul Share Intimate Moment At Her TD Garden Show!

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A pop star can share an intimate moment with an audience member at their show, right?!

Intern Paul went to Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour at TD Garden last weekend, and he danced so hard that he attracted her attention from the front of the loge.

She told him from the stage that she loves him and can’t do the show without him!

Listen above to hear all the audio Intern Paul got from the concert.

