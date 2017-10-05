Kesha Strips Down Tom Petty’s ‘Into The Great Wide Open’ In Boston

Filed Under: Boston, dr. luke, House of Blues, Into The Great Wide Open, kesha, Rami Abou-Sabe, Tom Petty
Photo by Rami Abou-Sabe/Mix 104.1

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Kesha has been on a whirlwind rebound following the release of her third record Rainbow and the accompanying heart-on-her-sleeve single “Praying.”

RELATED: Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview

The 30-year-old musician has seemingly emerged from her legal and emotional battle with former producer Dr. Luke reinvigorated and ready to dominate the charts once again.

On a recent tour stop in Boston, Kesha changed up her standard encore to pay tribute to the late, great, Tom Petty with a stirring rendition of “Into The Great Wide Open.”

“I’m not trying to be a downer,” she told the crowd. “But I just think this is one of the most beautiful songs ever written and I wanna pay my respect.”

Watch the stripped down cover of Petty’s 1991 classic below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live