Kesha Strips Down Tom Petty’s ‘Into The Great Wide Open’ In Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Kesha has been on a whirlwind rebound following the release of her third record Rainbow and the accompanying heart-on-her-sleeve single “Praying.”

RELATED: Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview

The 30-year-old musician has seemingly emerged from her legal and emotional battle with former producer Dr. Luke reinvigorated and ready to dominate the charts once again.

On a recent tour stop in Boston, Kesha changed up her standard encore to pay tribute to the late, great, Tom Petty with a stirring rendition of “Into The Great Wide Open.”

“I’m not trying to be a downer,” she told the crowd. “But I just think this is one of the most beautiful songs ever written and I wanna pay my respect.”

Watch the stripped down cover of Petty’s 1991 classic below.