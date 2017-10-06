Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 10/6

6:45a

Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton has been fired from his gig as a spokesperson for Dannon. What does Dannon sell?

American Express is suing Iggy Azalea over unpaid credit card bills. She supposedly owes exactly $299,147.81. What is the American Express slogan?

Matt Damon is 47 today. Which of his movies came first, Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan or Rounders?

Jackie Chan says Rush Hour 4 is about to happen… if his co-star will sign the contract. Who plays Chan’s partner in the Rush Hour series?

Rumors are flying that NSYNC will reunite with Justin Timberlake during the 2018 Superbowl halftime show. Name all NSYNC members.

7:45a

Maroon 5 has a new album coming out called Red Pill Blues, and the title is a reference to The Matrix. In The Matrix, the name of the artificial intelligence program inside the Matrix that Neo fought was called Agent ____.

Tyra Banks has split from boyfriend after 5 years. Which reality competition show is she currently hosting?

Brooke Shields revealed right after his split with Marla Maples, Trump asked her out using this line, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.” Shields had a recurring guest role on That 70s Show as who?

My Little Pony: The Movie hits theaters today starring the voices of Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, and even Sia. What are adult male “My Little Pony” fans referred to as?

Tyrese is blaming The Rock for Fast and Furious 9 being delayed a year. He claims it’s because The Rock wants to do a spin-off movie about his character first. What is the name of The Rock’s character in the franchise?

8:45a

Jennifer Garner has been getting back into “action lady” shape, but there’s no word if it’s for a movie. What actor did Jennifer divorce who she’d been married to since 2005?

Astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson doesn’t like the ending of Titanic because Jack didn’t try hard enough. What was the name of Kate Winslett’s character in the film?

Jake Gyllenhaal plays the dad of an interracial family in a new ad for Calvin Klein’s Eternity fragrance. What is the name of his sister who is also an actor?

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green still let their 5-year-old son Noah wear whatever he wants, even if it’s a Frozen dress. What FX show was Austin Green in with Charlie Sheen on that aired for exactly 100 episodes?

Sam Smith just dropped a new song called “Pray.” What year did Sam Smith win four Grammys? 2013 or 2015?

Can they beat Kennedy?