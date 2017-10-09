Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 10/9

6:45a

When Idris Elba and Kate Winslet filmed their love scene for The Mountain Between Us, Idris made Kate keep her socks on, so he could keep things under control. Idris voiced Fluke in this 2016 Pixar film starring Ellen DeGeneres.

The Weeknd is collaborating with Marvel to create a Starboy comic strip. It’s supposed to be released in 2018. Which of these songs is by The Weeknd? “Can’t Feel My Face” or “Hotline Bling?”

Blade Runner 2049 was #1 at the box office this weekend with a $31.5 million debut, which was actually lower than expected. It stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. Who starred alongside Gosling in the 2016 musical film La La Land?’

Jerry Seinfeld is having second thoughts about the Seinfeld finale. He says, quote, “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it.” On the show which of Jerry’s Friends lived right next door to him?

Ed Sheeran’s Divide album is still in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Was Ed’s last album called Plus, Minus or Multiply?

Josh Gad talked to Buzzfeed about calling sick children as Olaf from Frozen. In Frozen, what is Olaf?

Actress and model Christie Brinkley has admitted to some nonsurgical, noninvasive procedures on her neck and frown lines to “look as good as she feels.” From 1985 to 1994 she was married to what singer who still sells out Fenway Park every summer to this day.

Vin Diesel weighed in on the delay of Fast and Furious 9. He says, quote, “It would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault.” Which of the 8 films did Vin Diesel NOT appear in at all?

Producer Harvey Weinstein is being accused of sexually harassing several women over the past three decades, including Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd. Which one of them played Natalie in the Divergent film series?

R.L Stine turned 74 yesterday. What is the name of the book series he authored that was also turned into a 2015 movie where Jack Black played Stine?

John Lennon would have been 77 today. He died in 1980. Name his wife who was with him until he died.

Sharon Osbourne is 66 years old today. How many kids do she and Ozzy have together?

The Foo Fighters say that filming Carpool Karaoke was very boring; “By hour three in the dude’s car it got less fun. It kinda went on.” Which of these three celebs has NOT been on Carpool Karaoke? Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, or Chris Martin?

Lindsay Lohan’s parents plan to sue a senator for using their daughter’s troubled past to lash out at a CEO. Her sister Ali Lohan put out a record called “All the Way Around” in 2008 with Kara DioGuardi. What singing competition show did Kara judge for its eighth and ninth seasons?

A new book written by Frank Sinatra’s manager states Frank once told Donald Trump to go [EFF] himself after Trump said his price to perform at the Opening of an Atlantic City Casino was too high. Sinatra’s famous nickname was Ol’ ____ .

