Gal Gadot Stars in Unaired ‘SNL’ Rap Parody Video ‘The Last Fry’

By Scott T. Sterling

Saturday Night Live has shared an unaired rap video parody starring guest host, Gal Gadot.

The absurd clip features cast members Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as a couple of bros who head out for burgers and fries.

While munching on their food, Gal Gadot saunters in and joins the pair. All is going well until Gadot chows down on the last french fry.

Throughout the song, the guys are oblivious to the fact that America has gone to war with North Korea as chaos erupts around them.

Watch the wacky clip below.