Newbury Comics Selling Beck CDs Signed By MC Hammer

By Rami Abou-Sabe

For reasons we can’t quite explain, local record and comic book shop Newbury Comics is set to sell copies of Beck‘s album Colors autographed by the one-and-only MC Hammer.

Yes, you read that right – MC “U Can’t Touch This” Hammer.

Apparently, the nearly-forgotten vestige of the late-80s signed a limited number of Beck’s recent effort, which he described as a “Great party record.”

Beginning at 3:00pm EST Tuesday (Oct. 10), fans of either artist can preorder the CD and accompanying autographed booklet through the Newbury Comics site. Although we’re not really sure why you would.

Beck’s Colors, a funky follow-up to 2014’s GRAMMY-winning Morning Phase, is due October 13th.