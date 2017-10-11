Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 10/11

6:45a

Shania Twain posted a video telling her fans that they’ve made her feel “happy and supported” for making Now the #1 album in America. True or false: Shania is NOT from America.

Rebecca from Saugus: Joan Cusack is 55 today. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2015 for her recurring role as Sheila Johnson on which series?

Alex & Ani have partnered with Warner Brothers Studios and created a Harry Potter line of jewelry! The second installment of the Harry Potter sequel starring Eddie Redmayne just got a new release date of next November. What’s the sequel called?

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Riverdale on the CW. The teen drama is based off what?

The “Cash Me Outside” girl’s single “Hi Bich” has debuted at #68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. What is her real name?

Emily Deschanel is 41 today. She plays Dr. Temperance Brennan on Bones and has a younger sister who starred in New Girl on Fox. Name her.

In 2004 a “New York Times” reporter was working on a piece about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior with women, but it got squashed partly because Matt Damon and Russell Crowe threw their support behind him. Which of the 2 actors starred alongside Tom Cruise in the new Mummy movie that flopped earlier this year?

11 years ago this week, Google bought YouTube for $1.65 Billion dollars. What is the YouTube Logo?

Katie Holmes isn’t buying expensive Halloween costumes for her daughter this year; she’s making them herself out of Amazon boxes. Which celeb has Katie been romantically linked to for years but never confirmed?

Ralphie May was in no condition to meet fans after his last show before his death last week, but he did so anyways. Ralphie starred on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in the 2000’s. What year did The Tonight Show with Jay Leno first air? 1988, 1990, or 1992?

Sam from Carlisle: Lots of things are leaving Netflix this month include Friday Night Lights, Titanic, and Happy Feet. Happy Feet was about which type of animal?

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their hit series Fixer Upper will be ending after this season because they wanted a break, however, rumor has it they just wanted more money. Which state does the show take place in?

Former Bachelor Nick is returning to ABC, but this time on the scripted series Speechless. The show stars what English actress?

Apparently Richie Sambora is up for hitting the stage with Bon Jovi if they make the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, even though he left in 2013. Is this the first or second time Bon Jovi has been nominated?

Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kim Zolcjak Biermann has hired legal counsel after a fellow member NeNe Leakes referred to her and her daughter as racist trash. How many kids does Kim have? 4, 6, or 8?

