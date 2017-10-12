‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Pizza On Walter White’s House

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Flashback to March of 2010. In episode 2 of Season 3, Breaking Bad was picking up steam, but still far from becoming the behemoth of a TV show that defined the 2010’s alongside Game of Thrones. In a fit of frustration, teacher-turned-drug-dealer Walter White tosses a pizza onto the roof of his garage, and the rest is history.

RELATED: Newbury Comics Selling Beck CDs Signed By MC Hammer

In current day New Mexico, fans of the show pay homage to the AMC hit with visits to the site and the occasional symbolic pizza-toss. After years of vandalism, the homeowners have had enough, reports KOB.

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we, do something happens,” said Joanna Quintana, whose mom owns the house. “They feel the need to tell us to close our garage, get out of the picture, you know — tell us what to do on our own property.”

In order to deter visitors hopeful for a peek of the White house, Quintana is reluctantly erecting a 6-foot high iron fence. “We don’t want to gate ourselves in,” she said. “We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong.”