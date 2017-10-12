Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 10/12

Hugh Jackman is 49 today. Where is he originally from?

Andy Cohen is Anderson Cooper’s new cohost for CNN’s New Years Eve Broadcast. What’s the name of Andy’s late night variety show on Bravo?

Taylor Swift now has her own app, The Swift Life will give fans access to everything Taylor Swift. True or false, Taylor Swift is her real name?

Usher is fighting to have the genital herpes case against him thrown out by claiming his accuser knew the risks of sex. Usher’s ex wife Tameka Foster became a cast member on Atlanta Ex’s in 2014 which aired on which network?

According to CandyStore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Massachusetts is sour patch kids. What’s their slogan?

Word has it Justin Bieber is trying to break into acting, so he asked Adam Sandler and David Spade for advice. Spade voices Emperor Kuzco in Disney’s animated flick The Emperor’s New _______ from 2000 about him being transformed into a llama.

Kirk Cameron turns 47 today. He is best known for playing what character on the ABC sitcom “Growing Pains” from 1985–92?

Linkin Park & Chester Bennington’s family have decided to live stream their episode of Carpool Karaoke on their Facebook page after filming it 2 weeks before Chester’s suicide. True or false, Chester Bennington was an original member of Linkin Park?

Hours after condemning Harvey Weinstein’s behavior, Ben Affleck was accused of groping actress Hilarie Burton on TRL in 2003 & then he went on to apologize saying I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize. Who did Hilarie Burton play on One Tree Hill?

Yesterday the Red Sox fired manager John Farrell after 5 seasons offering no reasoning for his termination. True or false, the Sox did not win a World Series under Farrell?

Josh Hutcherson is 25 today. He played who in the Hunger Games movies?

20 years ago The Spice Girls released Wannabe. What is the first line in the song?

J Lo and A Rod are hosting a benefit concert for hurricane relief & it’ll air on NBC, Telemundo, and Univision this Saturday night. What is NBC’s symbol?

Gigi Hadid announced via Instagram she has teamed up with this drugstore makeup brand that she also does commercials for to create her own makeup line. Name the makeup brand.

In her new book, Trump’s ex wife Ivana is claiming Ivanka turned down Tom Brady & that’s the reason he declined to visit the White House. Name Trump’s other ex wife.