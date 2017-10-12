Taylor Swift Made Rare Appearance At UK Fan’s House

Filed Under: fan, reputation, surprise, Taylor Swift
Credit: ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ / Stringer

By: Eric Donnelly

Ready for it?

Taylor Swift is back to her old sly ways! Recently, she made a trip and surprised a fan at her home in the UK — Swift has been known to surprise her fans like this. Check it out below:

RELATED: Taylor Swift to Launch ‘The Swift Life’ App

It looks like the little girl even got a Reputation merch bag too! People are speculating that it looks like Taylor is pregnant here, but come on it clearly looks like it’s just the shirt.

We are quickly approaching the November 10th release date!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live