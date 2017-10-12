Taylor Swift Made Rare Appearance At UK Fan’s House

By: Eric Donnelly

Ready for it?

Taylor Swift is back to her old sly ways! Recently, she made a trip and surprised a fan at her home in the UK — Swift has been known to surprise her fans like this. Check it out below:



Taylor talking with Lara, the fan in the UK who's house she visited today! (https://t.co/Pt1yiSwzY9) pic.twitter.com/gvvwnIM0Bf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 12, 2017

It looks like the little girl even got a Reputation merch bag too! People are speculating that it looks like Taylor is pregnant here, but come on it clearly looks like it’s just the shirt.

We are quickly approaching the November 10th release date!