Baltimore Kid’s Choir Goes Viral with Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’

By Scott T. Sterling

A Baltimore children’s choir is making waves around the world with their version of Andra Day’s 2015 single, “Rise Up.”

A video of students from Cardinal Shehan School performing the song has gone viral, generating more than eight million views on social media.

“We were just practicing. It was for the parents so they can see what we’re doing,” explained choir director Kenyatta Hardison of the viral video.

Hardison says the students are delightfully surprised at the global response to their performance and are loving every minute of it.

“They’re all in shock, they can’t believe it,” she revealed.

“They’re very compassionate, all of them,” Hardison raved. “That’s what makes teaching exciting, you have kids that can take what you’re preaching and execute it.”

Check out the full clip below.