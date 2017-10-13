Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 10/13

6:45a

Jason Mamoa just apologized for a distasteful joke he made on a Game of Thrones panel in 2011 that just resurfaced. Jason plays a superhero in the new Justice League movie coming out next month where he stars alongside Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. What superhero does he play?

Marie Osmond is 58 years old today. She’s a little bit country while her brother is a little bit rock n roll. What’s his name?

Due to a huge rise in ratings, Saturday Night Live 30-second spots are going for about $230,000 apiece. Which of these comedians was never a cast member on SNL? Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy or Dave Chappelle?

Everyone is talking about Eminem’s freestyle rap ripping Donald Trump to shreds at this awards show that just happened earlier this week. Which awards show was it?

Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty is doing a show called In the Woods with Phil, where he will speak his mind and “reject political correctness.” How did the family make their fortune?

7:45a

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly broken off their engagement. Name Robert’s vampire character in the Twilight series.

“Despacito” has broken another record. It is the first video of all time to surpass 4 billion views on YouTube! It has nearly 1 billion more views than the #2 video. It’s a Wiz Khalifa song featuring Charlie Puth from the film Furious 7. Name it.

Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro seem to be enjoying themselves on the set of their new movie, The Irishman. What actor starred alongside De Niro in Meet The Parents as Greg Focker?

The owners of the Breaking Bad house are putting a wrought iron fence around it, because of all the vandalism and unwanted attention. Where does the show take place?

During Janet Jackson’s Hollywood tour stop, she brought former back up dancers including Jenna Dewan Tatum onstage. Jenna is the host of J Lo’s new dance competition show on NBC. Name the show.

8:45a

The California home of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz was destroyed in a wildfire. What is the name of the Peanuts character who always carries around his security blanket?

Austin Rogers finally lost on Jeopardy last night, after winning more than $400,000. When did this current version of Jeopardy come on the air? 1974, 1984, or 1994?

Actor James Van Der Beek has come forward after the Harvey Weinstein scandal saying he was groped by powerful industry execs when he was younger. James starred on CSI: Cyber as FBI Special Agent Elijah Mundo. What does CSI stand for?

Wonder Woman and Pennywise the Clown from It are trending to be pretty popular this year. What female comic book movie character was far and away the most popular costume last year?

Today is Friday the 13th. In the horror franchise what is the name of the fictional camp where Jason likes to kill promiscuous teenagers from time to time?

