5 Scenic Drives For Massachusetts Leaf Peeping

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Getting ready for some leaf peeping this weekend? Taking one last trip to the Cape? Use one of these 5 scenic routes to spice up your drive!

RELATED: Here’s A Live Map Of Peak Fall Foliage Across New England

Mohawk Trail

This northwestern route traverses the Deerfield River Valley and offers stunning views from the summit of Mt. Greylock. Be sure to pack your hiking shoes and a decent snack, some of the trails on Mt. Greylock can be a bit strenuous.



Quabbin Reservoir Run

Cut through the center of the commonwealth on this route with sweeping views and uncluttered roadways. A quick detour to Wachusett Mountain, and you’ll have the opportunity to ride one of their lifts to the top for breathtaking views, without the bitter cold of ski season.



By Land & By Sea

Take a ramble through classic New England towns like Ipswich and Newburyport on this coastal route. Start or end your day with spooky tour of downtown Salem and the town’s withcy history for a festive detour.



Beauty and the Berkshires

Featuring two prime foliage viewing spots at Wood’s Hole and Bartholomew’s Cobble, this western route cuts north and south through the Berkshires with vistas reminiscent of the classic Norman Rockwell paintings.



The Cape Codder

Take in the unique sights of golden and amber leaves scattered along the sandy windswept shores of Massachusetts on this pleasant ramble to the beach. Be sure to stop by Scargo Observation Tower, the highest point of land on Cape Cod, for unrivaled views across the bay to Provincetown.



All routes detailed by MassVacation.