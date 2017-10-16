Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 10/16

6:45a

A list of the “best” pop culture Halloween costumes this year includes Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from La La Land and Zombie Taylor Swift from the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. In the song, why can’t Taylor come to the phone right now?

Joe Jonas is newly engaged to actress Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark on what show?

Mayim Bialik isn’t surprised by the sexism in our society, but she’s determined to make sure her sons don’t grow up to be part of the problem. She stars on The Big Bang Theory. What is her character’s name?

Rihanna added more to her Fenty Beauty collection last Friday the 13th. True or false: Rihanna has more #1 songs than Michael Jackson.

On Friday Britney Spears posted a video of her painting in a bra listening to classical music on a terrace. Her song “Toxic” was written by the same lady who wrote Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.” Which song came out first?

7:45a

The new horror movie Happy Death Day won the box office this weekend, with an opening take of $26.5 million. In the film a woman continuously relives the day of her murder. Name the Bill Murray film where he continuously relives the same day.

Larry Flynt from Hustler is offering a $10 million bounty for information that leads to the impeachment of President Trump. Name the 1996 film about him starring Woody Harrelson.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes out in exactly two months. Name the sequel trilogy’s leading lady who is played by Daisy Ridley.

When James Franco was a teenager, he used to shoplift cologne so he could sell it. Now he’s the face of Coach’s new men’s fragrance. Coach is currently selling a bag that was designed in collaboration with what former Disney Channel actress and singer?

Michael Jordan says he doesn’t know if he could’ve survived this, quote, “Twitter time.” Who is the most followed person on Twitter? Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, or Barack Obama?

8:45a

While U2 was in Colombia for a show recently, Bono just randomly showed up at a church for mass. Name another member of U2.

On SNL this weekend, Kate McKinnon did a great sketch where she played Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise the Clown from It. What was her job during Donald Trump’s run for president?

Kate Winslet says she intentionally didn’t thank Harvey Weinstein when she won her Oscar in 2009. Courtney Love made a crack about him taking advantage of young actresses in 2005. Which of them is older? Kate or Courtney?

Suzanne Somers is 71 today. She was the spokesperson starring in a long running series of infomercials for what exercise equipment back in the 90’s?

Normani from Fifth Harmony tripped and fell during a recent show in Brazil, but she was able to land well enough that it almost looked like she meant to do it. What is the name of the singer who used to be in the group but left to go solo?

