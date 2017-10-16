Check Out Performances From Jennifer Lopezs ‘Somos Live’ Benefit Concert

Filed Under: Benefit, hurricane, J-Lo, Jennifer Lopez, puerto rico
Credit: Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live! / Handout

By: Eric Donnelly

Una Voz / One Voice

Jennifer Lopez’s Somos Live! telethon to benefit the island of Puerto Rico was broadcasted this weekend on MTV, Telemundo, VH1 and Univision. All of the A-list stars came out to show their support and raise as much money as possible.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane

Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, J Lo, and countless others performed for the benefit show. Click here to donate to Somos Live!

Check out some of the performances below.







Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live