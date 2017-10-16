Check Out Performances From Jennifer Lopezs ‘Somos Live’ Benefit Concert

By: Eric Donnelly

Una Voz / One Voice

Jennifer Lopez’s Somos Live! telethon to benefit the island of Puerto Rico was broadcasted this weekend on MTV, Telemundo, VH1 and Univision. All of the A-list stars came out to show their support and raise as much money as possible.

Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, J Lo, and countless others performed for the benefit show. Click here to donate to Somos Live!

