Here’s A Live Map Of Peak Fall Foliage Across New England

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As football season pushes on, and kids from Bar Harbor to Boston shuffle back to school, a natural change in scenery is a welcome yearly tradition across the region.

The mid-October color rush draws hundreds of thousands of tourists to the area, traversing our roadways, warming up inside our coffee shops, and of course – posting to Instagram. This year, experts say we can expect incredibly vibrant and full displays of autumnal colors as a number of factors have contributed to prime-leaf-peeping conditions.

Whether you’re a longtime local or a new transplant, peeping the fall foliage is a New England tradition unlike any other. To help plan your trips, the folks at New England Today have compiled a live map of the peak foliage areas in the region.

Take a look!