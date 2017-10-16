Rihanna Honored with Street Sign in Barbados

By Annie Reuter

Rihanna has been honored by the Barbados neighborhood she grew up in, which recently decided to name a street sign after the star singer and philanthropist.

Westbury New Road in St. Michael will be renamed Rihanna Drive, the Barbados Ministry of Tourism announced on October 13. The official renaming will be held on Barbados’ Independence Day, November 30.

The singer is expected to attend the November 30 unveiling, Nation News reports.