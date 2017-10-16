Taylor Swift Shot A New Music Video In London

By: Eric Donnelly

Reputation is coming!

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift was seen shooting a new music video in London. Nobody knows what track it is for, but we never received a video for “…Ready For It?” so it could be for that.

Check out the footage captured below:





The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has been busy while she’s been in the U.K. apparently. This past weekend she also held a Secret Session — a private gathering with fans where she plays her new music before it’s released — with some lucky fans.

According to them, Reputation could be Swift’s best album yet!