15 Seconds | TRELLA – Stand Up

Our featured artist tonight is an extremely talented indie singer/songwriter out of Nashville named Trella!

Normally, we let the music do the talking, but I absolutely love something she wrote on her website:

“In a world where we can find infinite reasons to become bitter, cynical and jaded, I am challenging you to latch onto hope, joy, and love… Music, for me, has always been my motivator towards hope. “

That is so true. We connect so deeply with music–even referring to songs that resonate with us as “my jam” or “our song.” And I think that’s appropriate to celebrate, especially considering how powerful this song is. Particularly at this moment in time.

Check out Trella’s inspiring original Stand Up and TELL US what you think!

And take a listen to a couple of her other songs including, Retreat:

And Crash:

Trella is definitely one to watch. A talented songwriter with a positive message and a really cool vibe…

Catch more Trella on Spotify and subscribe to her YouTube channel, plus connect with her below:

More: Facebook | Instagram

Follow @trellatunes



Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should feature on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!