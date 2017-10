By Robyn Collins

Britney Spears took to social media last night (Oct. 17) with a public display of affection for boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears shared a video montage featuring herself and her man dancing in silhouette, kissing by a pool and having fun with snapchat filters.

“C L A S S I C M O O D with @samasghari #mylove,” she wrote.

The couple met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

Check out the post below.