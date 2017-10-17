Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 10/17

Angelina Jolie is going to voice an elephant in then upcoming movie The One & Only Ivan. Name the Disney Elephant who can use his big ears to fly
Cher is Joining Meryl Streep in the “Mamma Mia!” sequel. “Mamma Mia” uses the music of what band to tell the story. Hint : Mamma Mia is actually the name of one of their songs
Rapper Eminem is 45 years old today. What is Em’s real name?
After CBS passed on its own “Nancy Drew” series, NBC is now developing one. Nancy Drew was originally developed to be a female counterpart to these two mystery solving brothers, The ___ boys.
Gerard Butler was hospitalized when someone ran his motorcycle off the road. Luckily, he only suffered some cuts and bruises. Where is Butler originally from? Scotland, Ireland or England?
Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop brand has received the Rusty Razor award from a magazine called “The Skeptic”. The award is given to the best peddler of pseudoscience. Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel movies. She’s a love interest of which superhero?
Kevin James said killing his sitcom wife was done as the show is ‘running out of ideas’. The show brought in Leah Remini who was the sitcom wife of James from “The King of Queens”. What was James’s character Doug Heffernan’s job on “The King of Queens”?
Quentin Tarantino released a statement saying he’s “stunned and heartbroken” about the Harvey Weinstein situation. He said he needs more time to “process” it before he speaks publicly. Which of these is NOT a Quentin Tarantino Movie? Reservoir Dogs, Inglorious Bastards or Oceans Eleven?
Beck just released a new album called Colors. In 2015 he controversially won the Grammy for Album of the Year, which sent Kanye into another award show fit because he won over which singers unannounced visual album?
A former member of the Pussycat Dolls claims the group was really a front for a prostitution ring. Finish this lyric from the Pussycat’s biggest hit “Don’t Cha”. (Audio Question
Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC is 46 years old today. What year did NSYNC release their last studio album “Celebrity”? 1991 or 2001?
Ed Sheeran wrote on Instagram yesterday that his injury suffered from a bicycle accident “may” affect some of his upcoming shows. Ed had a much maligned cameo on what popular TV show over the summer?
Yahoo has a report claiming that Russian “troll factories” were required to watch “House of Cards” to learn enough about American politics to comment on it on social media and in the comment sections on websites. What is the name of the fictional South Carolina Democrat played by Kevin Spacey the show revolves around?
Pink should top the album chart next week with the biggest debut for a woman so far this year. What is the name of her first single off the album that is currently climbing up the hot 100 charts?
Carrie Fisher once hand delivered a cows tongue to a creepy producer who was harassing her friend and said next time it’ll be something of yours in a much smaller box. Fisher and her mother who was also an actress died just one day apart from one another last December. What was her mother’s name?