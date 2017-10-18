15 Seconds | Lyssa Coulter – By My Side

19 year old Medway, MA singer/songwriter Lyssa Coulter is in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight!

Check out her new original song By My Side and TELL US what you think!

More: Facebook | Instagram

Follow @lyssacoulter



Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should feature on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!