15 Seconds | Lyssa Coulter – By My Side

19 year old Medway, MA singer/songwriter Lyssa Coulter is in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight!

Check out her new original song By My Side and TELL US what you think!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

