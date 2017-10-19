Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 10/19

6:45a

Billy Joel is expecting his 3rd child with wife Alexis. Who is Billy’s ex wife who his first child is with?

In a new interview Anna Faris said she & now ex husband Chris Pratt will always be incredible friends. Where did the two first meet?

It appears that Celtics forward Gordon Hayward’s officially diagnosis is a dislocated left ankle and fractured tibia & is expected to have surgery in the immediate future. When was the last time the Celtics won an NBA Championship?

Rumors are swirling that Chris Evans & ex girlfriend Jenny Slate are back together. Is Chris Evans or Chris Pine from Massachusetts?

Diana Ross is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s American Music Awards. Her daughter stars as a wife & surgeon on one of ABC’s funniest comedy series, name the show.

7:45a

Chris Brown is putting out a new album called Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and there are 45 songs on it. What year was his domestic dispute with Rihanna?

Netflix has released a list of shows that are binge-watched the fasted, and they are Fuller House, Marvel’s The Defenders, and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. In Gilmore Girls, who is the moM, Rory or Lorelai?

Chris Kattan is 47 today. He starred in A Night at The Roxbury that was based off what?

ABC’s The Goldbergs celebrated 100 episodes with a big party in Beverly Hills earlier this week. The matriarch of the family Beverly, aka Wendy McLendon-Covey played Rita in what 2011 comedy about being in a wedding?

Apparently longtime TV host Larry King is miserable in his 7th marriage & his family wants him to end things. His talk show Larry King Live ran from 1985-2010 on what network?

Darius Rucker is thrilled that Kane Brown made history on the country charts this week and he’s hoping it’ll lead to other artists of color getting a shot. What was the name of his band that first formed in the 80s?

8:45a

Zac Efron turned 30 this week. He was an executive producer & starred in the 2014 comedy That Awkward Moment. Name 1 of the 2 other male leads in the film.

On “The Talk” yesterday, Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child revealed her ongoing battle with depression. Name the other 2 members of the band.

Jon Favreau is 51 today. His breakthrough role was this 1996 comedy alongside Vince Vaughn about the lives of single, unemployed actors living in the east side of Hollywood. Name the movie.

Chrissy Teigen has been documenting the photo shoot for her 2nd cookbook on Snapchat & this time it’ll feature her daughter Luna. What is the name of her first cookbook?