Here’s The Schedule For Freeform’s ’13 Nights Of Halloween’ Marathon

By Rami Abou-Sabe

It’s that haunted time of year again! In anticipation of Halloween, Freeform TV (formerly ABC Family) has announced the daily schedule for their much-anticipated “13 Nights of Halloween” marathon.

Centered around the 1993 cult hit Hocus Pocus, Freeform’s spooky marathon pulls in other classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and the quirky Johnny Depp gem Edward Scissorhands.

Other standouts include Disnney-Pixar’s Mosters, Inc. and Monsters University, as well as the conclusive installment in the Harry Potter saga.

Check out the full schedule below!

Thursday, October 19

7:30 a.m. Spooky Buddies

12:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part Two

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. ParaNorman

Friday, October 20

7:00 a.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

12:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

2:10 p.m. The Addams Family

4:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

12:00 a.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Saturday, October 21

7 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

9:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

12:30 p.m. Fun Size

2:35 p.m. Matilda

4:40 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

7:10 p.m. The Addams Family

9:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:25 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, October 22

7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

10:05 a.m. Matilda

12:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

2:20 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

5 p.m. The Addams Family

7:05 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:25 p.m. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Monday, October 23

7:30 a.m. Frankenweenie

11 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

1:35 p.m. Alice in Wonderland

4:10 p.m. Dark Shadows

6:50 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. Frankenweenie

Tuesday, October 24

7 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

11 a.m. Fun Size

1 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

3 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Teen Witch

Wednesday, October 25

7:30 a.m. Teen Witch

11:30 a.m. Twilight

2:25 p.m. The Addams Family

4:30 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. Men in Black

12 a.m. Bewitched

Thursday, October 26

7:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11:30 a.m. Bewitched

1:30 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

3:35 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

6:05 p.m. Men in Black

8:20 p.m. Dark Shadows

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion

Friday, October 27

7 a.m. Dark Shadows

12 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

2:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:35 p.m. Men in Black

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 28

7 a.m. Spooky Buddies

9:05 a.m. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family

1:20 p.m. Addams Family Values

3:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

11:55 p.m. ParaNorman

Sunday, October 29

7 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls

9:10 a.m. ParaNorman

11:20 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

1 p.m. Hook

4:15 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

4:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:55 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

9 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University

11:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

12 a.m. Frankenweenie

Monday, October 30

7 a.m. Sleepy Hollow

11:30 a.m. Dark Shadows

2 p.m. Sleepy Hollow

4:30 p.m. The Addams Family

6:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, October 31

7 a.m. Last Man Standing

7:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus

12 p.m.-11 a.m. Hocus Pocus marathon