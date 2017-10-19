Here’s The Schedule For Freeform’s ’13 Nights Of Halloween’ Marathon

It’s that haunted time of year again! In anticipation of Halloween, Freeform TV (formerly ABC Family) has announced the daily schedule for their much-anticipated “13 Nights of Halloween” marathon.
Centered around the 1993 cult hit Hocus Pocus, Freeform’s spooky marathon pulls in other classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and the quirky Johnny Depp gem Edward Scissorhands.
Other standouts include Disnney-Pixar’s Mosters, Inc. and Monsters University, as well as the conclusive installment in the Harry Potter saga.
Check out the full schedule below!
Thursday, October 19
7:30 a.m. Spooky Buddies
12:00 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part Two
2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. ParaNorman
Friday, October 20
7:00 a.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
12:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
2:10 p.m. The Addams Family
4:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
12:00 a.m. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Saturday, October 21
7 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
9:30 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
12:30 p.m. Fun Size
2:35 p.m. Matilda
4:40 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
7:10 p.m. The Addams Family
9:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:25 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sunday, October 22
7 a.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
10:05 a.m. Matilda
12:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:20 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
5 p.m. The Addams Family
7:05 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:25 p.m. Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Monday, October 23
7:30 a.m. Frankenweenie
11 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
1:35 p.m. Alice in Wonderland
4:10 p.m. Dark Shadows
6:50 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12 a.m. Frankenweenie
Tuesday, October 24
7 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
11 a.m. Fun Size
1 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
3 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40 p.m. The Addams Family
6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Teen Witch
Wednesday, October 25
7:30 a.m. Teen Witch
11:30 a.m. Twilight
2:25 p.m. The Addams Family
4:30 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:45 p.m. Men in Black
12 a.m. Bewitched
Thursday, October 26
7:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11:30 a.m. Bewitched
1:30 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
3:35 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
6:05 p.m. Men in Black
8:20 p.m. Dark Shadows
12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion
Friday, October 27
7 a.m. Dark Shadows
12 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
2:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:35 p.m. Men in Black
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12 a.m. Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 28
7 a.m. Spooky Buddies
9:05 a.m. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family
1:20 p.m. Addams Family Values
3:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
9:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University
11:55 p.m. ParaNorman
Sunday, October 29
7 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
9:10 a.m. ParaNorman
11:20 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
1 p.m. Hook
4:15 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
4:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:55 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
9 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Monsters University
11:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
12 a.m. Frankenweenie
Monday, October 30
7 a.m. Sleepy Hollow
11:30 a.m. Dark Shadows
2 p.m. Sleepy Hollow
4:30 p.m. The Addams Family
6:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12 a.m. Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, October 31
7 a.m. Last Man Standing
7:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
12 p.m.-11 a.m. Hocus Pocus marathon