Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 10/20

6:45a

John Krasinski is 38 years old today. He played Jim on The Office. What was the name of the paper company the cast of The Office worked at?

We have a ridiculous plan to try and get a get-well card to Celtics player Gordon Hayward. Which team did Gordon play on before the Celtics?

Some site did some creative math, and found that the most profitable, top-billed male actor in Hollywood is Emilio Estevez. Since 1980, his movies have made $6.70 for every dollar spent on them. Name his actor father.

Actor Robert Englund says he’s too old to ever play Freddy Krueger again. What horror film franchise is Freddy Krueger in?

44 years ago today the Rolling Stones scored their first #1 ballad with “Angie.” Name the famous front man for the Rolling Stones who also had a Maroon 5 song about them.

7:45a

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are #FriendshipGoals since Selena Left Demi a sweet, supportive comment about her new documentary on her Instagram page. Selena starred as Alex Russo in this Disney Channel series, _______ of Waverly Place.

P!nk is on course for the biggest debut of 2017 by a woman on next week’s Billboard 200 album chart, with her latest album Beautiful Trauma. What is P!nk’s real name? Alicia or Jennifer?

Jean-Claude Van Damme doubles as a spy in his new Amazon series, Jean-Claude Van Johnson. Van Damme is originally from Belgium, which is why he has the nickname “The Muscles from ________.”

Roseanne Barr says she got drunk at a restaurant and got into an argument with Rob Reiner over Russia’s interference in last year’s election. Name the actor who played her sitcom husband Dan Connor on the hit 90’s show Roseanne.

Bob Odenkirk is 55 today. He played the corrupt lawyer on Breaking Bad and even got his own spin-off as the character. What’s the lawyer’s name?

8:45a

Candice Swanepoel is 29 today. She’s one of the top 10 highest paid models in the world as a Victoria’s Secret angel. Name the ex-angel who used to be married to Seal and hosts and judges Project Runway.

13 years ago today Lenny Kravitz was sued for causing over $300,000 worth of water damage to a neighbor’s apartment when his penthouse toilet overflowed. Kravitz played the extravagant stylist in what big box office movie franchise?

Niall Horan says One Direction has unfinished business. They’ve all released solo singles at this point. Which one of these songs is a Niall song? “Strip That Down,” “Sign of the Times,” or “Slow Hands?”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest released a sneak preview of their Game of Thrones costumes for the Halloween episode of Live! Who was Kelly’s last co-hsot before Ryan?

Chelsea Handler just donated $1 million to Puerto Rico. Name her talk show on Netflix.

Can they beat Kennedy?