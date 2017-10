Our last effort to try to help Mike Morgan officiate his cousin’s wedding tonight comes in the form of comedian Kelly McFarland.

One piece of advice she gives him is that he NEEDS to look fresh, since he’ll be in all of the pictures, of course.

Click play above to find out what else she tells him!

Also, check out Kelly McFarland’s website here:¬†http://kellymacfarland.com/

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.