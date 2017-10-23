Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 10/23

6:45a

Rebecca Black is 20 now, and she says the hate she got from “Friday” was serious. Quote, “the onslaught of negative attention I received was so sudden and so intense that I wasn’t sure I would survive.” Rebecca was featured in the music video for the song “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” by this artist.

Billie Joe Armstrong and tattoo artist Kat Von D are collaborating on an eyeliner called “Basket Case,” which is actually the name of a song from Billie Joe’s band. Name the band.

Ed Sheeran said he needed to take a year off after he recognized himself “slipping into substance abuse.” Ed just had to cancel seven dates on his tour after being struck by a car while doing what last week?

Ryan Reynolds is 41 today. He’s known as the superhero Deadpool but that wasn’t his first foray into the genre. Name the 2011 superhero film that flopped where he actually met his wife Blake Lively.

25 years ago today Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs was released. In the film, in lieu of names all the criminals were referred to by a different what?

7:45a

Steve Buscemi will star opposite Daniel Radcliffe in a TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers. Buscemi starred as Nucky Thompson in which HBO series?

42-year- old Sarah Paulson was just spotted walking hand-in- hand with her 74-year- old girlfriend Holland Taylor. She stars on American Horror Story which was created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. What other series did they create?

Jay Leno says he’s “thrilled” that David Letterman got the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor even though they were rivals back in the day. Who is older? Jay or David?

Sean Penn is reportedly trying to halt a Netflix documentary on Mexican drug lord El Chapo because it suggests that he tried to help authorities catch El Chapo. Name Sean’s 2008 film that tells the story of an activist becoming the nation’s first openly gay man elected to a notable public office.

P!nk scored her second #1 album after selling 408,000 copies of Beautiful Trauma in its first week. That’s the best debut by a woman since Beyonce in May of last year. Which of these albums sold more in its first week? Taylor Swift’s 1989 or Adele’s 25?

8:45a

A reboot of the detective drama Magnum P.I. is in the works at CBS, which aired the original series for eight seasons in the 80’s. Which epically mustachioed actor played Magnum in the original series?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to make $215 million in its opening weekend. That would make it the second-biggest opening of all time, behind another Star Wars film The Force Awakens. Spoiler alert: In The Force Awakens, which central character gets killed off?

Justin Timberlake has been confirmed by the NFL that he’ll headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Which single of these was Justin’s longest #1 song? “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”or “SexyBack?”

Cameron Diaz dropped her wallet outside a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills, and a homeless woman found it and returned it to the police. Diaz is now happily married but prior to that which of these 3 did she NOT date?

Writer Michael Crichton died today in 2008. He wrote both the novel and the screenplay Jurassic Park. In the film what actor plays Dr. Ian Malcom who delivers one of the most famous quotes from the movie with “Life uh… finds a way.”

Can they beat Kennedy?