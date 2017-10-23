The Best Haunted Houses In Massachusetts

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means Hocus Pocus Marathons, last-minute costume decisions, and my personal favorite, a family trip to your local haunted house.

RELATED: 5 Scenic Drives For Massachusetts Leaf Peeping

According to FrightFind, a national database for all things scary, Hysteria at Connors Farm in Danvers and Barrett’s Haunted Mansion in Abington are the top haunts in the Commonwealth.

Read on for a roundup of some of the best scary attractions in the area!

Hysteria at Connor’s Farm

Ranked one of the Top Screamparks in America by HauntWorld Magazine in 2014 and 2015, Hysteria’s “bone-chilling” attractions feature an authentic 1600’s burial ground amid swampy bogs, professional props, and top-grade special effects.

Just a short drive from Salem, Connors Farm also hosts a world-famous 7-acre Flashlight Maze, which made the national news in 2011 when a family got lost and had to call 911 for help. Bonus? There’s 10-acres of free parking on the property.

Barrett’s Haunted Mansion

Featuring a number of spooky attractions, Barrett’s stands out with their Darkness Unleashed special event. Taking place just once more this season on Wednesday, October 24th, Darkness cuts the lights from 7-11pm, causing the “creates that lurk within” to no longer be “bound by the rules.”

In addition to Darkness Unleased and the main house, be sure to check out The Compound, where apocalyptic survivors have formed cities and gangs, as you “fight to survive within the walls.” Tickets start at $30 for access to all attractions, while an extra $20 gets you past all the lines.



Ghost Ship Harbor

This unique twist on the classic haunt takes you aboard the USS Salem for a night of nautical thrills. Just a short drive from Boston, Ghost Ship Harbor features four new attractions for 2017 as a plague has ravaged human kind back on land and climbing aboard the haunted ship is your last chance for survival.



Factory of Terror

With multiple locations and some of the best prices in the area, Factory of Terror is sure to be a hit. Each location features different attractions, so you’ll get a new set of thrills whether you visit the Factory in Fall River or Worcester.



13 Nights at Jiminy

Located at Jericho Valley’s Jiminy Peak, scare-seeking visitors can get a totally unique October experience at this Mountainside thrill factory. Featuring haunted zip lines and a giant swing, Jiminy is equally appealing to both adrenalnie junkies and thrill-seekers.