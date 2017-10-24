Blake Lively Roasts Hubby Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Tweet Payback

10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

Filed Under: Blake Lively, happy birthday, Ryan Reynolds
Credit: Mike Coppola / Staff

By: Eric Donnelly

Nothing but the sweetest birthday wishes.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to be the definition of relationship goals. Back on August 25th, Reynolds COMPLETELY ROASTED his wife by posting this happy birthday message on social media.

Now, you think there would be no way to top that…right? Well earlier today Blake Lively trolled her hubby so hard with her happy birthday post.

Yeah, that’s him cropped out with Ryan Gosling — who many confuse the two — featured.


Wow. Mic. Drop.

