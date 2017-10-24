Blake Lively Roasts Hubby Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Tweet Payback

By: Eric Donnelly

Nothing but the sweetest birthday wishes.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to be the definition of relationship goals. Back on August 25th, Reynolds COMPLETELY ROASTED his wife by posting this happy birthday message on social media.



Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Daydreams with Florida Georgia Line in ‘Meant to Be’ Video

Now, you think there would be no way to top that…right? Well earlier today Blake Lively trolled her hubby so hard with her happy birthday post.

Yeah, that’s him cropped out with Ryan Gosling — who many confuse the two — featured.





Wow. Mic. Drop.