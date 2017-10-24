Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 10/17

- Megyn Kelly blasted Bill O’Reilly for claiming no one ever complained about him to the higher-ups at Fox . . . because SHE complained about a year ago. Kelly left Fox News and went to what station at the start of 2017?
- Drake is 31 today. He had a fling with this pop star earlier in the year who is now dating Alex Rodriguez.
- A twister interrupted a beach boys concert in Oklahoma Sunday night. Name either the male or female lead from the movie “Twister”.
- The NFL is denying rumors that Janet Jackson is still banned from doing the Super Bowl halftime show, so it’s possible Justin could bring her out as a guest. True or False: the Patriots won the Super Bowl the year Janet’s “wardrobe malfunction” occurred.
- 3 Doors Down are doing an acoustic tour called Back Porch Jam. Finish this lyric from their biggest hit “Kryptonite”. (Audio Question)
- Renee Zellweger will star in a movie about Judy Garland. Garland played Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. What color were Dorothy’s slippers?
- Hanson did one of NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concerts to mark their 25th anniversary. What does NPR stand for?
- Jim Carrey says his deceased ex-girlfriend faked her medical records to make it seem like he gave her sexually transmitted diseases. Name the “Confessions” and “Love in this Club” singer who was also recently accused of giving several people std’s.
- Sam Smith says he feels he’s just as much of a woman as he is a man. He is dating Brandon Flynn who plays high school jock Justin Foley in this Netflix Original series that released earlier this year.
- Gerard Butler had to shave his beard off for a movie, and he wasn’t happy. Butler played King ____ In the movie 300.
- Taylor Swift is only 27, and she owns $71.2 million in real estate. What state did Taylor grow up in? Pennsylvania or Massachusetts?
- Boo! A Madea Halloween topped another slow weekend at the box office with a gross of $21.7 million. Who created the Madea franchise and also plays the character?
- Leatherface topped a list of the Scariest Horror Villains of All Tim put together by thrillist.com. What horror franchsie is Leatherface from?
- Billy Joel and his 35-year-old wife Alexis welcomed their second child. Is Billy in his 50’s, 60’s or 70’s?
- There’s a live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie in the works. What is the name of the orange fox who tries to steal items from Dora on her adventures?