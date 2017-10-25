15 Seconds | Chelsea Collins – Call You Mine

10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

It’s an Update Edition of #15Seconds tonight! We first featured Chelsea Collins back in December 2013 with her brother Nico and a beautiful version of Say Something.

Tonight, the super talented artist is alone in the spotlight with her brand new song Call You Mine.

Take a listen and TELL US what you think!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

