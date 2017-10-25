10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

15 Seconds | Nathan Angleo – Timeless

Tonight’s #15Seconds featured artist is a guy from Greenville, SC with a really great sound. Musically, this one has sort of Allen Stone/Mayor Hawthorne vibe and I swear — a couple times — I thought I was listening to Adam Levine!

Introducing Nathan Angelo. Check out his new original song called Timeless and TELL US what you think!

And check out Nathan’s cool ONE TAKE Live video performance of Timeless:

Special shout out to MIX listener Amber for sending us Nathan’s stuff!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

