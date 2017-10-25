Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 10/25

6:45a

AMANDA FROM ACTON: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has finally settled her wrongful death lawsuit almost 4 years after her father’s unexpected passing. Walker died from which type of accident?

Kim Cattrall opened up about the drama surrounding Sex & The City saying she had to choose between having a family & the show. In the first movie, what was the only food Charlotte ate on their trip to Mexico?

Kris Kardashian has followed in Kim’s footsteps & gone platinum blonde. Name Kim’s 2nd husband.

Sara Ramirez is back on TV joining the cast of Madam Secretary. Which ABC drama was she previously on from 2006-2016?

The soon to be ex wife of former convict Jeremy Meeks gave her first interview saying she was extremely hurt & shocked when she found out about her husbands’ cheating. Meeks mugshot went viral with his piercing blue eyes and teardrop tattoo & was unofficially nicknamed what?

7:45a

John Stamos is engaged to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh after popping the question at Disneyland. Stamos has been married once before. Name his ex-wife.

DENNIS FROM ATTLEBORO: Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock had a dinner date in West Hollywood the other night proving celebs are just like us. Who did Sandra Bullock’s first husband Jesse James leave her for?

Adele may become Las Vegas’ highest-paid resident, as one of the Strip’s finest hotels is preparing to offer her $500,000 a show. Who has had their residency longer: Jlo or Britney Spears?

Redbook magazine is asking parents to NOT let their white kids dress as Moana or other non-white characters for Halloween since it would be “culturally insensitive.” True or false: Disneyland just opened a “Moana Land” featuring brand new rides, food, and music from the movie.

A fan grabbed Harry Styles crotch at one of his shows recently, and his fans are furious about it. Name the recent Christopher Nolan film Harry was in.

8:45a

Samuel L. Jackson is hosting an online acting class which will consist of more than 20 video lessons and a downloadable workbook, all for $90. Jackson played a lightsaber-wielding ______________ in both Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Thor: Ragnarok features the first opening LGBTQ superhero. Actress Tessa Thompson, who plays a Valkyrie in the new film, revealed on Twitter that her character is bisexual. Who plays Thor in the franchise?

KELSEY FROM NORTON: Britney Spears recently filmed herself cat-walking in her house wearing her iconic “…Baby One More Time” outfit. She famously performed with Madonna at the 2003 VMA’s where Madonna kissed her and who else on stage?

Katy Perry is 33 today. True or false: she performed at a Superbowl the Patriots won.

Justin Bieber was spotted at Selena Gomez’s house over the weekend, but don’t worry, there were a bunch of mutual friends there. The Weeknd was also fully aware. What was the former couple’s celebrity couple nickname?

Can they beat Kennedy?!