Jennifer Lopez Urges Kids to Be Heroes and Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF

By Annie Reuter

This Halloween, Jennifer Lopez is urging kids to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. The singer has teamed up with the organization’s annual fundraiser to help raise money for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

“When you trick-or-treat UNICEF U.S.A, you get to be a hero no matter what your costume is. You get to help save other kids around the world,” the singer says in a PSA for UNICEF this Halloween.

Meanwhile, Michelle Centeno, senior officer of humanitarian emergencies and executive communications for UNICEF U.S.A., explained the growing need for donations.

“While conditions in Puerto Rico remain challenging, UNICEF U.S.A. is there, working to support children and families as they rebuild. The scale of need demands that we all play a role in this ongoing effort, and work closely with partners to put children first,” she stated.

Earlier this month Lopez, boyfriend A-Rod and ex-husband Marc Anthony helped to raise $35 million for Puerto Rico. For more ways to help this month, watch Lopez’s PSA in the video above.