Amazon Key Allows Couriers To Unlock Your Door For Indoor Delivery

Credit: The Verge YouTube

By: Eric Donnelly

Uhhh……

Usually I’m game for everything Amazon does, but this is taking things to a whole new level. Amazon is starting a new service called Amazon Key, which utilizes smart locks, created by many major brands, that allows delivery couriers to unlock your front door for indoor delivery.


Yes, you read that right. The person dropping off your package would be able to get inside your house. Say if you have animals that can’t go outside this might not be the best option. In reality, how often do packages ever go missing from your porch?

Would you ever utilize this?

