Anna Wintour Will Never Invite Donald Trump Back To The Met Gala

By: Eric Donnelly

Shocker.

Anna Wintour stopped by The Late Late Show last night to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden. The questions they asked were very deep, so it made for a great game!

When faced with eating pickled pigs feet, Wintour was asked which guest she would never invite back to the infamous Met Gala, which she is the chairwoman of. She immediately answered “Donald Trump!”





We could’ve guessed that name — wish it was a juicier name. Wintour doesn’t always do segments like this, so it’s a must watch!