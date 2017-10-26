Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 10/26

Keith Urban is 50 today. Which reality competition show was he a judge on?

Sean Hayes, aka Jack from Will & Grace revealed a recent hospitalization after his small intestine burst. Last week on Will & Grace was the return of Leo, Grace’s ex husband played by who?

Emma Stone is the most recent celeb to start a romance with an SNL employee with reports she’s dating one of the writers. She joins the likes of Ben Affleck who is also dating a writer & Scarlett Johansson who is dating which cast member?

Exes Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher both attended Guy Oseary’s vow renewal but according to sources kept great distance from one another. Kutcher replaced this actor on his high profile comedy show after a public downward spiral, name the actor.

According to Business Insider, the favorite fast food joint in Massachusetts is Chick-fil-A. Which day of the week is the restaurant closed?

Bill Murray was spotted signing autographs for $20 a pop, with the money going to Puerto Rico. Bill starred as John Bosely in this 2000 action comedy featuring three talented, tough, and attractive women who work as private investigators.

Mark Wahlberg hopes God will forgive him for Boogie Nights, which chronicles a young nightclub dishwasher who becomes a popular porn star. He stars alongside Julianne Moore, who won the 2014 Academy award for which film based on a novel of the same name?

It’s Throwback Thursday! This was the biggest song of 1990; Hold On by Wilson Phillips or, SNAP by the Power?

Winona Ryder returns in Stranger Things season 2 hitting Netflix tomorrow. Winona had a tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp in the early 90s who famously had 2 words about her tattooed on him. What did his tattoo say?

PF Chang’s is giving away free sushi today. Is sushi a classic Japanese or American cuisine?

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie allegedly got engaged on their romantic trip to Italy. True or false, Sofia is adopted like older sister Nicole?

Sam Smith just confirmed he is in fact in a relationship. He won an Academy Award for his song Writings on the Wall in which James Bond movie?

12 years ago in 2005, the Chicago White Sox won the World Series. When was the last time the Red Sox won the World Series?

Freeform is in the middle of their annual 13 Nights of Halloween where you can catch the cult favorite Hocus Pocus almost everyday. The Sanderson sisters are brought back from the dead after Max does what?

Seth MacFarlane is 44 today. MacFarlane is the co-creator of Family Guy & another animated series that’s been on the air since 2005. Is It American Dad or Futurama?