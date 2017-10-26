10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

Producer Mike’s Wife & Daughter Exact Revenge!

Yesterday Producer Mike brought us some audio of himself & his wife taking their 16 year old daughter Libby out to drive for the first time since getting her permit earlier this week.

There’s room for improvement, to say the least. 

But now, his wife & daughter argue it’s a much smoother ride when Producer Mike is not there.

They enlisted the help of Karson & sent him some audio of the two of them taking to the roads.

Judge for yourself and click above to hear how it went!

