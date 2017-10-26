Watch Two State Troopers Run Around The Zakim Bridge Trying To Catch A Rabbit

By Rami Abou-Sabe

What’s up, doc?

The Massachusetts State Police shared this hilarious video of two State Troopers trying to catch a “wascally wabbit” along the Zakim Bridge Wednesday night (Oct. 26).

Troopers caught this wascally wabbit on the Zakim Bridge tonight! Nice work.

What’s up doc…… pic.twitter.com/kjpEwaefVx — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) October 26, 2017

No word on what exactly the rabbit was doing up there, or where the troopers took the little guy after their wily pursuit, but we’re just glad someone on the State Police social media team had the sense of humor to share this warmhearted clip.