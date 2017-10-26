Watch Two State Troopers Run Around The Zakim Bridge Trying To Catch A Rabbit

10,000 Toys: Toy Jam with The Revivalists | Toy Drop Locations

Filed Under: bugs bunny, Elmer Fudd, Rabbit Chase, Rami Abou-Sabe, State Police, Zakim Bridge
By Rami Abou-Sabe

What’s up, doc?

The Massachusetts State Police shared this hilarious video of two State Troopers trying to catch a “wascally wabbit” along the Zakim Bridge Wednesday night (Oct. 26).

No word on what exactly the rabbit was doing up there, or where the troopers took the little guy after their wily pursuit, but we’re just glad someone on the State Police social media team had the sense of humor to share this warmhearted clip.

